Megastar has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. He took to Twitter to share an update on his health condition and also asked those who came in contact with him to get tested. "I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also," he tweeted.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

In 2020, Amitabh was tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised for the same. His son , daughter-in-law and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also contracted the virus.

On the work front, Big B has been busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.