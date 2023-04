Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter. He uses the platform to stay connected with his fans by giving updates about his routine. He shares quotes, pictures and more and keeps in touch with his fans. Over the past few days, the blue tick on Twitter has created quite chaos. Two days ago, the blue tick disappeared from all the handles including big celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and more. The move was in accordance with Twitter Blue subscription services in which a user has to pay to get the verified blue tick. It seems that Amitabh Bachchan paid to get the verified badge but soon many other celebrities got their blue tick back without it. How so? Big B has explained it in his Twitter rant. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan asks paparazzi to keep distance as she arrives at Aditya Chopra's residence; netizens call her 'arrogant' asking, 'Why is she angry all the time'

In Bhojpuri, Amitabh Bachchan said that for all those who have 1 million followers plus can get a blue verified tick. He revealed that he has more than 48 million followers so what about him? He already paid to get the badge. He joked, 'Khel Khatam, Paisa Hazam (Game Over, Money Disappeared)'.

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम ? ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Earlier, when his blue tick got restored, Amitabh Bachchan made a fun post about Elon Musk and appreciated him in Bollywood style. He wrote, 'Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk'.

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! ?

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, other celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and many more commented about it. Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness when she got it back. She wrote, "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again!"