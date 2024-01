There has been a constant debate over the South Indian film industry taking over Bollywood and intact they doing better work than us. Amid the ongoing chatter, the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has come out and spoken about this constant comparison which was a need of an hour. There was a time when Bollywood witnessed a huge downfall especially after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, when Boycott Bollywood trend started, and many thought that Bollywood might not be able to redeem itself. But it did it in a magnificent way. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lashed out at Kapil Sharma for indirectly fat shaming her on his show [Watch]

At a recent event, Big B strongly reacted to the comparison between South films and Bollywood. He said," Many times, the film industry comes under a lot of criticism and all kinds of accusations that you are responsible for changing the morals of the country and changing the attitude of the people. I'm sure that you know Jaya, who has studied formally at the Institute (FTII), would endorse the fact that stories and films are made from experiences that we noticed in nature, in the world, in everyday life, and that is what becomes our inspiration". Also Read - Republic Day 2024: Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs extend their wishes

Adding further Big B called cinema a power in itself and mentioned that how the chatter of South films are better than Hindi films is not right," Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful. A lot of the people I've met said, 'We are remaking your old films, there’s Deewar, Shakti and Sholay somewhere in all our stories.' Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema is authentic and aesthetic. This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki aachi chal rahi hai, humari nahi (they are better than us) is not right", quoted by PTI.

After Rajamouli's Baahubali, RRR and other South Indian films took by storm in Bollywood, and slowly and steadily the films were openly accepted here. But only after Pathaan, Bollywood got resurrected in terms of ruling the box office, and Shah Rukh Khan was hailed as the OG king among all.

