Amitabh Bachchan is pretty tech-savvy. Even though he is 80 years old, Big B is quite upbeat with all the new technology swooping in. He is among the most active stars on Twitter and he loves to stay connected with his fans through social media platforms. Currently, all the buzz is around AI and ChatGPT. There is tremendous discussion over the advancement in AI-generated content. ChatGPT app has everyone's attention as it can replace humans to generate content using the information available. Amitabh Bachchan too has read about these advancements and has some observations too.

Why didn't get ChatGPT to write for him?

In his latest blog, Big B mentioned that he wanted to use ChatGPT to write his day for him but then he chose not too. He mentioned that the content generated would lach heart and soul. But he is still willing to make an effort and try someday to get ChatGPT to write his blog. Big B penned, "AI .. commandeth the World and as does the ChatGPT app ., that , as we all know is the instrument that shall eradicate the human soon enough .. I wanted ChatGPT to write my DAY for me … but then that would be without heart and soul .. but some day I shall make an effort." He also wrote about his fewer public appearances and mentioned that it is restricted due to medical reasons.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan made it to the headlines today as a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 was released by the makers. Big B is returning to the reality quiz show as a host one more time. The registrations are beginning from April 29. In the promo, we see Amitabh Bachchan making the announcement.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is next going to be seen in Project K along with and . It was recently that he got injured on the sets of the film. He reported hurt his rib and tore a muscle while performing an action sequence. He has been resting since then. He is expected to return to sets only after he is fully recovered. It also remains to be seen if Amitabh Bachchan would be a part of 2 and 3 or not that stars and . Last, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Goodbye.