Amitabh Bachchan is known as the megastar of Bollywood. He is commonly known as the angry young man of the industry and has a massive fan following in the country. He has given some of the biggest hits, like Deewar, Sholay, Zanjeer, and more. Throughout his career, the Big B of Bollywood has received various accolades and is massively respected by everyone. However, despite being such a prominent figure in the country, there was once a period when the Shehenshah of Bollywood was banned by the media for 15 years. There were times when his name was not even mentioned by the reporters, and they refused to click his pictures.

Media Boycotted Big B During 70s

Amitabh Bachchan was banned by the media for almost 15 years. This happened during the 1970s, when the country was declared an emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During that time, the Bachchan family was extremely close to the Gandhi family, and Big B was friends with Rajiv Gandhi. He even joined politics and won the Allahabad elections. So, when the Emergency was declared in the country, many media channels and magazines were also banned. As Amitabh Bachchan had a close bond with the Gandhi family, these magazines thought that he had used his influence to shut them down.

After this, there was a cold war between these magazines and him. He was not even clicked on when he used to arrive at functions. In the interviews, his name was not mentioned in the articles. Finally, in 1982, when Amitabh Bachchan suffered a fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie, the media decided to have a peace treaty with him and published an article on him. Later, he clarified the issue with the magazine owners, and they ended the 15-year ban that was imposed on him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Forthcoming Projects

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The film has big names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Recently, the makers revealed that the film will be unveiling itself at the San Diego Comic Con festival, where it will reveal its poster, release date, and first teaser.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.