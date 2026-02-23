Amitabh Bachchan wins first South Filmfare Award for Kalki 2898 AD, fans call him 'True...'

The 70th South Filmfare Awards took place on Saturday in Kochi, Kerala. Amitabh Bachchan received the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his performance as Ashwatthama in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD.

The 70th Filmfare Awards South was held in Kochi, Kerala, on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his role as Ashwatthama in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD. This is his first South Filmfare Award, which has made this achievement even more special. However, Amitabh Bachchan was not present at the event. The film, Kalki 2898 AD, was released on 27 June 2024 and was a huge success, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2: The Rule dominates the Telugu category

Pushpa 2 created the most buzz in the Telugu film industry this year. The film won five awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor. Allu Arjun and Sukumar won the Best Actor and Best Director awards, respectively. The film was a huge success at the box office, grossing over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. The film went on to become one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema.

Who won the highest number of awards in Tamil cinema?

In the Tamil category, the film Amaran won a total of seven awards. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. The film's story and the performances of the actors were appreciated by both the audiences and critics. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in the Malayalam film Bramayugam. Late actor and director Sreenivasan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Netizens reaction

People are extremely happy with Amitabh Bachchan’s win. Fans are congratulating the megastar and appreciating his exceptional performance in Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama. One of the fans wrote, “Long live #MEGASTAR@SrBachchan? Infinite respect & best wishes for #AmitabhBachchan on yet another #Filmfare triumph #KALKI2898AD. A true benchmark. Excited for #KALKI2.” Even before the release, the sequel of Kalki has created significant buzz among fans who are superexcited for the film.

Check out the post here:

All about Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming project

Kalki 2898 AD performed well at the awards as well as the box office. The film also won the award for production design. Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the second part of this film from February 2026. The audience is hoping that he will once again impress with his powerful performance.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more