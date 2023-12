The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan can clearly give a run for money to Gen Z when it comes to being a meme material. The senior Bachchan is often known for his hilarious and weird posts and blogs. He is an active social media user and often indulges in fun banter on social media platforms. The Piku actor is once again talk of the town due to his wittiness. Post Amitabh's recent comment, netizens are having a gala time on X (formerly known as twitter). So, what is the post which has made netizens day. Check out below.

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post on X (formerly known as twitter) is hilarious

Amitabh Bachchan who is currently busy hosting the fifteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has often showed his fun side in the game show. But the senior Bachchan on social media is altogether a different fun ball game. Check out his recent post below.

T 4858 - काम ख़त्म पैसा हज़म — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's post starts a meme fest

As if Bachchan's post was not enough social media users turn out to be wittier and fun. Netizens gave their reaction on Bachchan's post. Check out some of the hilarious reactions below.

धीरे-धीरे सलमान खान बनते जा रहे हो! — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 13, 2023

kya hua sir ji sanyas le liya kya aapne ? — Aahil Khan ? (L.L.B)™ (@Aahil2020khan) December 13, 2023

Bachchan sir after every KBC episode. — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) December 13, 2023

Kisne kha liya apka paisa — Mems_Mafiaa (@memes_mafiaa) December 13, 2023

Dhere dhere rakhi sawant banjte Jaa rhe ho sir — Ayesha♡ (@masoom_siii) December 13, 2023

100 ? take ki baat — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) December 13, 2023

जब पैसा खत्म हो गया है तो गाड़ी बेच कर साइकिल कब ले रहे हो अब तो पेट्रोल भी १२० rs लीटर हो गया है — drx santosh yaduvanshi (@drxsantosh143) December 13, 2023

You mean the news about them is true? Wtf — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) December 13, 2023

Work not finished and money not digested — Internet extrovert (@CodeAndCricket) December 13, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer 2023 release Ganpath. The actors upcoming project includes The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Vettaiyan.