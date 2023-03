Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an Indian columnist and a popular name in the Bollywood industry despite not being an actress. She is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and a sister to Abhishek Bachchan. She is often spotted hanging out with A-lister celebrities and attending events. Recently she attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event with her mother Jaya Bachchan. She looked pretty in an ivory-coloured dress but netizens on social media didn’t spare her from trolls. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt join Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others for a fam jam; Navya Naveli Nanda is all smiles with Kapoor clan [View Pics]

Shweta Bachchan Nanda attended Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s launch event of their upcoming film ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor.’ It was a star-studded evening in attendance of Huma Qureshi, Neetu Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan among others. Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, and Sonali Bendre too graced the occasion. Shweta made a stylish appearance at the film launch of Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and others have a fun night at Karan Johar's restaurant; fans surprised over Sonam Kapoor's weight loss post pregnancy [VIEW PICS]

She donned a simple yet chic figure-hugging dress styling it with heels and a luxury bag. She completed the look by accessorizing it with dangler earrings and wore bold red lip paint. Her fashion didn’t go well with a section of society. Netizens pointed out her unmatched skin tone between her face and hands. People out there on social media trolled her heavy makeup. Also Read - Bhai Dooj 2022: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood stars' sisters who remain in the shadows but are their source of strength

Watch Shweta Bachchan video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to her look an Instagram user suggested, “Please wear sunscreen too on hands & other parts of the body. Face & rest not matching” Another wrote, “ek baat samaj nahi padi face or hands mai itna colour ka farak ek colour xerox and ek black n white.” Third user commented “Face or hat match nahi kar rahe iske face me kitna foundation pota hai hat kale lagrahe hai…even she looks very uncomfortable too…” Another wrote, “Foundation ka shade to match karte skin se! Kitna gora face dikhane ke chakkar me hat kale dikh rahe.”

Shweta Bachchan is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and has two children Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. Earlier, she had appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 6 with her brother Abhishek Bachchan.