Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently admitted that she is not financially independent herself. Shweta who is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda is a parent to two children, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and son Agastya Nanda.

She even said that she hopes her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are able to stand on their own feet. Navya is an entrepreneur, while Agastya is all set for his Bollywood debut The Archies which is directed by . The film will also feature 's daughter Suhana and the late 's daughter .

In an interview with The Times of India, Shweta said that she is not financially independent and isn't a particularly ambitious person. 's daughter Shweta even revealed that she does not want the same for her children especially Navya. She said that her only requirement for her kids is that she wants her kids of starting a family if they do not have enough money in the bank for the rent. Shweta even said that she wants to have financial security rather than using her father's money.

Shweta appeared on the first episode of Navya’s podcast, What the Hell Navya.