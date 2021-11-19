Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's love life has never failed to make the news. Since two years, there have been rumours that she is dating the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezan whom she knows through his sister, Alavia. Now, a report has come that Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are the latest couple in town. This has been reported by PeepingMoon. The rumours are slowly gaining momentum in the media. The report also suggested that Siddhant Chaturvedi is in a serious relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda. In this month, when Bollywood is abuzz with wedding news, this is another 'couple alert' doing the rounds. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan shocked and speechless with her statement, ‘har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi’; Watch his priceless reaction

Meezan Jaaferi had been quizzed by the media on many occasions about his alleged affair with Navya Naveli Nanda. He has always maintained that she is just a good friend. He also said that the rumours made it awkward for him after a point of time. Navya Naveli Nanda recently became an entrepreneur in the field of women's health. Her zeal got noticed by none other than Pepsi honcho, Indra Nooyi. She said that Navya's business propositions were "terrific", and suited the Indian market. She also described Navya as being very dedicated and hard-working. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Siddhant Chaturvedi – 5 Bollywood actors who have their origins in Uttar Pradesh

Navya Naveli Nanda has made it clear that she had no interest in joining the film industry. The young lady is slated to take over her father's business empire, Escorts. She is also one of the four founders of Aara Health that works for women. The lady has also started Project Naveli, an NGO to promote gender equality. In 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi did tell in an interview that she was in a serious relationship with someone. He said that they started off as friends but slowly began dating. He said that she was linked to the industry but not an actress. If these rumours are true, then the cat is out of the bag now! Also Read - Trending TV news today: Shivin Narang to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card; Kavita Kaushik gets trolled for demanding Padma Shri for Priyanka Chopra; Shraddha Arya's mehendi pics go viral and more