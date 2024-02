Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies which mixed responses. Some sections of the audience felt that both the story and performances of the star kids were not up to the mark. Agastya Nanda recently opened up about his experience while shooting the film, revealing that he was grappling with major anxiety issues during the filming of The Archies. In the same interview, he shared what helped him to overcome his nervousness. Also Read - Agastya Nanda joins Navya Naveli, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta for the podcast; netizens demand to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan next

Agastya Nanda recalls going through bad anxiety

Agastya Nanda appeared on his sister Navya Nanda's podcast show, What the Hell Navya, for the first time. While Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan frequently make appearances on the chat show, it was Agastya's debut, and he certainly aced it. The newcomer talked about what true masculinity is, his bond with his family, and much more. However, what caught everyone's attention was Agastya's revelation about dealing with severe anxiety. Also Read - Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are staying away from the public eye due to THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Agastya mentioned that while filming The Archies, he was constantly plagued by various thoughts. Would he be able to justify his role? Would the audience accept him? What if he disappoints people? These thoughts led to severe anxiety issues for him at one point, and he was not in a good state. Agastya recalls that when he decided to leave everything to God, he felt a sense of relief and was in a much better place.

Agastya Nanda has started shooting for his next project, Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, where he will portray the real-life soldier Arun Khetarpal.