Amitabh Bachchan often shares some anecdotes and inspiring stories on his blog. He leaves no stone unturned to influence people in the right way. He is quite a regular writer penning his life and experiences in a blog. This time again he has shared a heartwarming story that might make your heart weep and make more room in your heart for Big B. He shared an incident when he met a young girl selling flowers at a traffic signal on a rainy day.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan came across a girl on the street of Mumbai making a living for her family. Despite it was raining she didn't leave hope but tried to make some money to help her parents. The megastar penned the encounter of meeting that girl in his blog. He narrated how he couldn't ignore it and gave her some cash without counting. He called the half-drenched girl towards his car and helped her without buying her stuff.

Amitabh Bachchan shared it was a rainy day in Mumbai he saw a young girl standing out there at a traffic signal half drenched in the heavy downpour that happened a while ago. She had small bunch of red roses wrapped in rough paper plastic but worn out by rain and time. As the traffic stopped she kept moving from window to car window with an expectation to sell flowers and make money to feed herself and her family. Big B could turn his eyes away from her soft weather-worn face.

The actor continued in a while she disinterested rebuttals from the cars ahead and he kept noticing and beckoned her. However, she backed off when the security police car gave her warning signals to not approach. Later she noticed and expressed concern to both the police and the the window that actor was lowering for her. Amitabh Bachchan further didn't ask her the cost of the roses she was selling and just gave her some money. The actor revealed that he did not even count because he didn’t mind it necessary to do.

The little girl hesitatingly took the money and handed the bouquet to Big B. He refused to purchase flowers and made a kind gesture by helping her financially she was struggling for. He simply said that’s it and let her go. Concluding the blog he expressed the face he noticed that could perhaps feed not just herself but her family for days to come.