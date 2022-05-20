Now, who wouldn't be proud and happy to have a daughter like like Aishwarya Rai? Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is right now extremely proud of his bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is ruling Cannes 2022 like a Queen along with hubby and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While Ash's fans are going gaga over her dreamy looks at Cannes 2022, Amitabh Bachchan too is all hearts for it. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Pirates of the Caribbean superstar's ex Ellen Barkin describes him as 'jealous, controlling man'

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared the picture of his daughter in law Aishwarya along with his son Abhishek and granddaughter Aaradhya with a caption in Hindi and mentioned his relationship with them and expressed his happiness with virtual red roses. While Abhishek too replied to his father's post and dropped a comment that reads," Progress report", along with a laughing and heart emoticon. Also Read - Jr NTR birthday: After NTR30, RRR star shares first look of Prashanth Neel's NTR31; fans go gaga over his intense avatar

While Big B's fans also showered their love on the post shared by him. One user wrote, " Sir Aap Bhi jayein udhar Kabhi. Wo function ki Shobha badh jayegi Bachchan Sahab". Another user commented," The radiant beauty of Bachchans ". The Third user replied on Big B's, " Lovely click... happy Bachchan's family". Indeed Bachchan family is one of the most loved and celebrated families in Bollywood. Also Read - Dhaakad full HD movie leaked online: Kangana Ranaut’s film available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures and videos from Cannes 2022 have been creating a huge stir on the internet. Fans are going crazy with the beauty and grace of the actress while netizens are not very happy with her looks and have been fat-shaming and age shaming her. Many are even wondering if the former Miss World is pregnant. Well, haters are gonna hate, but the Queen came and conquered. There is no one like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she will always be the favourite Bollywood celebrity at the Cannes film festival. Agree?