Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the quintessential actor of the Bollywood industry. With an illustrious career spanning over half a century, the megastar has time and again proven that his acting prowess is unparalleled. Despite facing numerous health challenges, even at the age of 81, he continues to be one of the busiest and most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Recently, in his Instagram posts, Amitabh Bachchan shared the secret behind his fit and active lifestyle, which highlights his unwavering commitment to maintaining a healthy and active routine. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebrities who own sprawling luxurious abodes

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Amid family feud rumours; Amitabh Bachchan reveals spending New Year in quiet contemplation

Amitabh Bachchan's massive transformation is inspiring

Amitabh Bachchan is often referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Everything about him is truly inspiring, be it his habit of always being punctual on set even after 50 years of his career or the way he owns a role. Over the years, Amitabh has dealt with many health conditions. In 1982 during the shoot of the film Coolie, Bachchan got severely injured during a fight sequence. Because of the injury, he has to go through multiple surgeries. It so happened that one of the blood donors who gave him blood during the surgery was carrying the Hepatitis B virus, due to which Amitabh ended up damaging 75 per cent of his liver. Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan was shamed in front of 200 people for being Harivansh Rai's son, 'Tum unke bete ho, Sharam...'

Trending Now

In 2000, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis in the spine. He was shooting for the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati at that time. As he was unable to halt the shooting, he used to take eight to ten painkillers every day and continued shooting. Looking at what Amitabh Bachchan's body has gone through, one cannot imagine the dedication and hard work required to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Through his recent Instagram post, Bachchan recently stated that your body is what you eat. In the Instagram picture, the megastar looked fit and healthy, proving he could still be a formidable competitor to the young actors. Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Check out this video of Amitabh Bachchan below:

Amitabh Bachchan has an impressive lineup of movies this year on the work front. He is set to appear in several highly anticipated films including The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Vettaiyan. His fans are eagerly waiting for Vettaiyan, where he will reunite with his best friend and south superstar Rajinikanth.