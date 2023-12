Just the other day, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others were seen supporting and cheering on Agastya Nanda for his debut The Archies' grand premiere, a special screening. And now, the latest report claims that Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri has been hospitalized.

Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri hospitalized; to undergo surgery

On 6th December, Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri was taken to the Hinduja Hospital. She was admitted here on Wednesday, a day after the special screening of The Archies at the Jio World. As per a report in FreePress Journal, Jaya Bachchan's mother is going to undergo pacemaker surgery. The report also reveals what is pacemaker surgery. Also Read - The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are Va Va Voom in their zesty debut

A pacemaker is a medical device which helps in monitoring, managing and regulating irregular heart rhythms. The reason why a pacemaker is needed is because of bradycardia. It is a condition where the heart beats slowly or pauses. Due to the condition the patient often suffers from dizziness or faints. We hope the surgery is a success. Indira Bhaduri is 93 years old. Also Read - Bachchans, Khans, Kapoors: Did you know how many actors are there in these Bollywood families?

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bachchan clan members attend the special screening of Agastya Nanda's debut The Archies

Just the previous day, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Nanda Naveli and more family members attending the special screening of The Archies. Also spotted at the event were Ajitabh Bachchan, brother of Amitabh Bachchan. It seems, Naina Bachchan also joined the special preview.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quashes rumours of family feud

For many weeks, there have been rumours about trouble in the Bachchan family. It was also said that Aishwarya has been living with Brinda Rai, her mother. Rumours suggested that all was not well between Aishwarya and the Bachchans. But by attending the screening of Agastya's new movie, Aishwarya debunked the rumours. She was also seen pulling Agastya's leg and cheering on him as he posed for the paparazzi solo.

Watch the video of the Bachchan clan at The Archies screening here:

Meanwhile, The Archies is getting an amazing response from the audience. Fans are loving everyone in the new Netflix movie. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were super proud and wholeheartedly welcomed Agastya.