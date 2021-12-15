has special congratulatory wishes for 's father and ' father-in-law Sham Kaushal, Big B shared a picture with Sham Kaushal and congratulated him by calling him the most loveable human being. He took to his Instagram and wrote, " On set with Action Director, Sham ( Shyam ) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human". This post of the megastar won millions of hearts and Vicky too commented on the post by thanking him with folded hands. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty REACTS to sister Shamita's decision to NOT talk to mother Sunanda and save the prize money from getting cut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, in Sawi Madhopur with the blessings of their loved ones. Vicky's father too blessed the couple and even distributed sweets to the paparazzi who waited at the airport to have the glimpse of them. Also Read - Aamir Khan's bat in Lagaan, Akshay Kumar's suit in OMG and other Bollywood movie items that were auctioned at INSANELY high prices – view pics

Vicky and Katrina shared all their wedding festivities pictures on their social media handles and fans cant keep calm over how gorgeous they look together. Everyone in Bollywood right rom , Deepika Padukone Hritik Roshan, to others wished them a happy married life Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reception in Mumbai: Bollywood biggies who will attend the grand bash

Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal shared their first wedding picture and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky and Katrina returned to Mumbai yesterday after their lavish honeymoon in Maldives. They are all set to host a grand reception together for all their friends in Bollywood. And it is said that Amitabh Bachchan s one of the special guests of the evening.

After their grand reception the couple will resume back to work. Katrina Kaif will tart shooting for Tiger 3 along with .