Amitabh Bachchan's trusted bodyguard's annual salary will blow your mind away!

It is no secret that bodyguards of Bollywood celebs make helluva money. Fans will left shell-shocked when the annual salary of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu was revealed. Now, the annual salary of Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard has come to the fore. As we know, Amitabh Bachchan is a very busy man even now. He is busy with his film assignments and TV show. Every time, he gets out of the house, he needs thorough protection. It is Jitendra Shinde who is often seen with the megastar. He has been with the actor since ages now. He has a tough job given how crazy everyone is for Amitabh Bachchan till date. As per DNA, Big B's bodyguard gets paid Rs 1.5 crore as his annual fee. Jitendra Shinde has his own agency but the security of the megastar is handled by him personally.

The work of a bodyguard is not easy given the craze for our Bollywood stars. They also have to compromise a lot of their family and personal life. Deepika Padukone's Man Friday Jalaal is very famous. His yearly salary is Rs 80 lakh. He accompanies the actress on shoots, foreign schedules and other places where she has a chance to be mobbed. Deepika Padukone is very close to Jalaal and even ties a Rakhi on him.

Likewise, Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh has been with him for more than a decade now. He gets a yearly package of Rs 2.7 crore. He is one of the highest paid bodyguards in the fraternity. Salman Khan's trusted Shera gets Rs two crore per year. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has movies like the Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna. There is Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which is ready for release. Buzz is that he will reunite with R Balki for a movie with Katrina Kaif.