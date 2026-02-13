Amos Alexander OTT release: Aju Varghese's thriller drama set for digital premier; check out release date, streaming platform and other details

Amos Alexander, directed by Ajay Shaj,i released in theatres in November 2025. The film's performance at the box office was below expectations. Now, it gets another chance with an OTT release.

Aju Varghese's film Amos Alexander was released in theaters in November 2025, but it did not get much success in the theater. The film is now ready for its digital release. The film stars Aju Varghese and Jaffer Idukki in the lead roles. After a quiet performance in the theater, the makers are now hoping that it will get a better response on OTT.

When will Amos Alexander release on OTT?

According to reports, Amos Alexander will be available for online streaming from February 20. The film will be shown with English subtitles. This is good news for those who love to watch movies in different languages. With the OTT release, the film will get a chance to reach new audiences.

Where will Amos Alexander release?

Amos Alexander will be released on two different platforms. Sun NXT has bought the digital rights to the show. The film will also be available on OTT Premium. Viewers will be able to watch it from February 20 on both platforms. Due to the OTT release, the film can get a chance to reach more people in the country and abroad.

All about Amos Alexander: Story and cast

Amos Alexander is directed by Ajay Shaji. The story revolves around a crime journalist whose life changes after a strange incident. He meets a convicted criminal, who claims to be involved in a horrific crime. After this, the story takes many mysterious turns. The film tries to show the ups and downs of emotions and the psychological aspects.

The film also stars Dayana Hameed, Kalabhavan Shajon, and Tara Joseph in pivotal roles. However, some critics have called the film's story and direction weak. It was said that the film claims to show the story of a woman's liberation from a painful past, but due to weak writing and direction, it could not make a complete impact. However, the film has got another chance through OTT release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more