Amrita Rao has written her heart out in her book. After a statement from her biography goes viral, From the beginning, K was attempting to ruin her career due to her insecurity. And many netizens claimed that this K person is none other than Kareem Kapoor, as she was dating Shahid Kapoor and Amrita's pairing with Shahid was a huge hit. They first started with Ishq Vishk and then Vivah, and these two films are two of the biggest films of both actors. And now in her book, the actress mentions how her vengeful manager didn't tell her about the offer that she received it was the film that revived Salman Khan's career.

Amrita narrates the incident in the book about how she bumped into in Hyderabad while shooting for a South film with , and he told her that if her dates hadn't clashed, she would be shooting with Salman Khan for Wanted. Amrita expressed her shock about the same, and the confused actress asked Boney when she was offered the film. Boney said he very much did, and her manager said that the dates are extremely impossible to match, but the actress mentioned how she wasn't told about the same and felt heartbroken and cheated as her manager wanted to seek revenge from her while they were parting ways.

Well, Bollywood is a tough place to survive, and Amrita Rao has definitely come a long way. Today, she is enjoying motherhood after taking a sabbatical from work, but she is still making news, thanks to these interesting revelations. In one of her interviews, Amrita Rao spoke about being replaced many times by star kids in films, and the only thing that affected her was that the producers didn't have the decency to even call and inform her about the same.