Amrita Rao's SHOCKING reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo making her 'Jal Lijiye' meme international leaves fans ROFL

If you are an avid social media user, you must have not missed sharing a great laugh over 's 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from that was turned into a meme-fest on Twitter. Later, the actress had shared her own version of 'Jal Lijiye' which also received massive views. And now Amrita's 'Jal Lijiiye' meme has turned international after footballer Cristiano Ronaldo endorsed drinking water at a recent press conference.

Giving a new twist to the dialogue, a Twitter user combined 'Jal Lijiye' meme with Cristiano Ronaldo and tagged Amrita to inform her that the footballer has just made her meme international. To which, Amrita shared a hilarious reaction and did a bit of a word play in her reply which reads, "Wat'er Are U Saying" followed by a tongue sticking out and a glass full of water emojis.

Her shocking reply left her fans rolling on the floor laughing and they began replying to her tweet with their own versions of the viral meme. Take a look.

Wat'er Are U Saying !!! ?? https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2 — AMRITA RAO ?? (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021

Jal hi Jeevan hai pic.twitter.com/twVNDW1s5g — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 16, 2021

Laymen language. Now u will understand, Mam..?? pic.twitter.com/h7KQHSlPbh — Sunny Jain ?? (@WeGet_SunnY) June 17, 2021

For the uninitiated, Cristiano Ronaldo inflicted a $4-billion loss on soft drink major Coca-Cola with his gesture of putting aside two bottles of carbonated drinks and picking water instead during a press conference ahead of Portugal's match against Hungary. The Portuguese star footballer sat down for the interaction with a teammate and moved the Coke bottles aside before picking a water bottle.

Ronaldo has been quite vocal in his support for healthy diet and is known to admonish his son when he finds him eating food referred to as junk.