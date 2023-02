Veteran actress Amrita Singh turned 65 today as she is celebrating her birthday. On the special occasion, her daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt birthday note for her mommy who is her whole world. She dropped heartwarming pictures with the birthday girl from Udaipur as they are in the City of Lakes. Sara Ali Khan wished her mother publically through a social media post. Also Read - Happy Birthday Amrita Singh: 7 pictures of Sara Ali Khan that prove she is the splitting image of her mommy dearest

The Kedarnath actress who is always active on social media took to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday. She shared two beautiful pictures with Amrita Singh as they posed in front of a picturesque backdrop. Wishing the happiest birthday Sara called her whole world and also thanked her for always being by her side. In the message, the actress referred to her mother as her rock who is also sometimes a cushion, her moral compass, mirror, and aspiration.

The mother-daughter duo is currently in Udaipur, Rajasthan as is shooting for a project there. A new picture of her with ex-boyfriend from Udaipur went viral today. Kartik who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Shehzada might have bumped into the actress for the same. Their new pictures have spared dating rumours again as they are seen chatting in the pictures that went viral.

Sara Ali Khan is working in Udaipur and celebrating the special day with her mother Amrita Singh. Their pair is always loved as they appear to be friends more than sharing a mother-daughter relationship. The actress has an absolute resemblance to Amrita Singh, making fans recall the actress from her old time.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the political drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the pipeline she has Metro… In Dino a sequel to Life In a Metro. She has also started prep for director ’s Murder Mubarak with .