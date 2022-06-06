Singh is Bliing actress Amy Jackson was engaged to George Panayiotou with whom she has a son named Andreas. Last year, there were reports that Amy and George have parted ways, and A few weeks ago, it was reported that 2.0 actress is in a relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. Now, Amy has made her relationship official on Instagram. The actress shared a cosy picture with Westwick on her Insta story and the couple looked quite hot together. Not just Amy, but even Westwick posted a picture with Amy on his Insta story. Also Read - Salman Khan's security upgraded by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga'

and Ed are in Spain for a vacation, and the former shared a few pictures from there and in one of the photos she is holding a man’s hand. She captioned the pictures as, “Has anyone else felt super disconnected over the past few weeks? I l felt it big time but this lil Mother Nature drench got me back on track…Saturn Retrograde it’s time.” Also Read - From Kiara Advani's bird phobia to Ajay Devgn being scared of lifts: A look at Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

Ed also shared a reel in which we get to see a woman’s hand. Interestingly, the nail polish that Amy has in the above picture; the same colour nail polish is worn by the woman in the video. Well, these two have clearly dropped many hints about their relationship.

Talking about Amy’s projects, she has taken a break from acting. Her last release was the 2018 release 2.0. The actress made her debut with the Tamil film . Her first Bollywood movie was . Later, Amy featured in movies like , I, Singh Is Bliing, , and others. Well, it is not yet known whether the actress will make her comeback or not.

Recently, Amy made her presence felt at Cannes 2022. The actress impressed everyone with her stunning looks at the box office. Check out her pictures here…

