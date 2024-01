Amy Jackson has been dating Hollywood star Ed Westwick for a while now. The two have been painting the town red and romancing and spending time knowing each other, falling in love. And after months of seeing each other, Gossip Girls star Ed Westwick proposed to the Bollywood beauty recently. And in the Swiss Alps. The actress took to her social media handle to share the pictures and announce that she is engaged.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Before Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, these Indian and Hollywood actors impressed as robots

Amy Jackson is engaged; Ed Westwick proposes to the actress in the Swiss Alps

Amy Jackson took to her social media handle and shared a couple of mushy pictures. The pictures are of her and Ed Westwick from their vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland. Ed Westwick orchestrated a proposal for the Singh is Bliing actress in the snowy Alps and we cannot get over the epic dreamy proposal snaps shared by Amy on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Hell YES," in the caption while announcing that she is engaged. Amy is seen wearing white ski-wear while Ed aka Chuck Bass is seen in cargo pants and a winter wear jacket. The snaps are very beautiful. Check them out here: Also Read - Disha Patani to Esha Gupta: Top 10 Bollywood and Hollywood beauties rock the bikini look in style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Watch this video of actresses who got pregnant before marriage here:

Netizens are congratulating the duo on their engagement. However, there are some Chuck Bass fans from the Gossip Girl series who are crying their hearts out in the comments section, sharing gifs of Blair crying or looking upset. Also Read - Temptation Island on JioCinema: Nia Sharma, Amy Jackson and more Indian hotties we want to see on the show

Trending Now

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick love story

As per reports, Amy and Ed sparked off dating rumours and speculations towards the end of 2022. They made things official on Instagram and attended events together, promoted brands and featured in some Photo Ops as well. They visited India last year and their pictures from their holiday in India left fans gushing and some envious. Amy revealed she met Ed in 2021 at Silverstone race track for an Aston Martin event. After zooming around in their own Astons the whole afternoon, Ed and Amy got chatting. They connected over their love for dogs. Before leaving, Ed asked Amy out on a date with their pooches.

They started to get to know each other at that time. Amy and Ed hit it off instantly. In June 2022, they made it official. They started making red carpet-appearances together. Then on they have been painting every place in love. Congratulations to the couple.