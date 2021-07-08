Amy Jackson reveals Aishwarya Rai is her 'Forever Favourite' with a throwback pic which is pure gold

Amy Jackson has been away from films ever since the birth of her child. But the lady has been active all through. It is a known fact that Amy Jackson was intrigued by India after she saw how Indian beauties fared at the beauty pageants. Later, Bollywood caught her imagination. Today, she has shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just after she brought home the Miss World crown. In the picture, we can see the beauty queen and her mom, Vrinda enjoying a meal. They are sitting on the floor and eating in a traditional manner. It is a rare pic even for all long-time fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - Tanhaji, Golmaal Again and more: 5 times Ajay Devgn proved he is the ultimate box office 'Clash King'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World crown in 1994. She made her debut in Bollywood soon after. It was quite a historical year as even Sushmita Sen brought home the Miss Universe title. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was well-known in the modelling circuit even before she became a part of the pageant. She has been a source of inspiration to many young girls abroad as well. Amy Jackson is also from the pageant background. She was crowned as Miss Teen worldwide before she moved to India for her career.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a historical drama. The movie is supposed to come out next year. Chiyaan Vikram is the main hero. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of Mandakini/Nandhini. It is a grey character. She has always fabulously in Mani Ratnam's movies and we cannot wait for the film.