Amy Jackson who is making a comeback in Bollywood with Crakk recently got engaged in Switzerland to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. She has a five-year-old son from her former partner, George Panayiotou. The actress was in a dreamy relationship with the Greek-British tycoon before they split due to undisclosed reasons. The lady shared pics of how Ed proposed to her in the stunning snowy landscape of Switzerland. In an interview to India Today, Amy Jackson has spoken about how her son Andreas reacted to the news of Ed proposing to his mother.

Amy Jackson on how son Andreas dotes on Ed Westwick

She said that Ed Westwick has been with Andreas since he was two. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were great friends back then. It seems Ed was very much a part of Andreas' life. She said she believes that it is one of the reasons she is crazy about Ed. She was quoted as saying, "It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mom."

Andreas manifested the marriage of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson said Andreas was delighted to know that he had proposed to her. She said some months back, he saw a ring on the wedding finger of the actress. He asked her why was she wearing it since she is not married. Andreas asked her why was she not married to Ed. She told her son that he did not propose to her for marriage as yet. Andreas said he would tell Ed Westwick to do the same. She was quoted as saying, "I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind."

Marrying the man of her dreams

Amy Jackson said she never thought she did marry someone who was from the same field of acting. It seems Ed Westwick never complained about her work schedules and understood the difficulties of the job. She said he was like a pillar of support in her life.