Amy Jackson faced massive criticism for posting pictures as Cillian Murphy lookalike. The pictures of the actress made her look totally unrecognisable, and the netizens couldn't keep calm after seeing this drastic transformation of the actress and mocked her for looking extremely ugly. Amid all the criticism, Amy has come out and strongly reacted to the constant hatred that she has been facing for her new look. One user commented on her post, " Bhyii meko to drr lgra". Another user said, "Why Amy? You were one of the most beautiful girl I had ever seen before this surgery you did... okay, whatever floats your boat". One more user commented, "Shame on your plastic surgery.You destroyed your real beauty. Wtf". Also Read - Amy Jackson shocks fans with her resemblance with Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy: ‘Can’t unsee this’

In an interview with The Times of India, Amy called herself an actor and mentioned that she has to undergo drastic transformations as per the demand for roles. "I'm an actor, and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I've been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role. The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad. I have worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup that doesn't conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you." Also Read - Amy Jackson has an oops moment as she poses stylishly for paparazzi [View Pics]

made her Bollywood debut in 2010 oppositeand was later seen playings ladylove inShe has done a few South and Bollywood films, but her Hindi film career didn't take off well, and right now the actress is trying her luck in English movies. Any often garb eyeballs due to her personal life as well. Currently, she is dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, and their PDA often makes headlines. Amy made her relationship official with the star last year, in June.