Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will be seen in An Action Hero film recently shared a picture in front of Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's house . Ayushmann called himself a fan of Bollywood Badshah and said that he too made a wish while passing through the spot.

In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen looking at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat from the sunroof of his car while several onlookers captured the beautiful moment on their phones. Ayushmann captioned the post as, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (was passing by Mannat so I made a wish). #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian." He also added Shah Rukh Khan's song Baazigar O Baazigar.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post -

and fans filled the comment section as they showered the post with love. A user wrote, "Fav place in Mumbai", while another one wrote, "Mannat Sirf Ek Ghar Nhi Hai Logo Ke Liye Mandir Hai #king". Third user wrote, "Once a SRKian Always a SRKian." A fan also wrote, "Manifesting SRK and AK together on-screen."

On the work front, Ayushmann is busy promoting his action film, An Action Hero which also features . The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and will release on December 2.