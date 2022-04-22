An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of his next – Read Deets

is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor has done quite a few different roles. From being a sperm donor in his debut film Vicky Donor to a gay in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Ayushmann has always chosen his film pretty wisely. Well, now it seems that the actor is in the mood to don the actor avatar. He recently announced his next film which is titled An Action Hero. And now he has announced the release date of his film. Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn REVEALS why Bollywood isn't taking the pan-India route; says, 'They're still Hindi films...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared the poster of An Action Hero and said that it will release on December 2, 2022. He wrote, "Stay in the blur till 2nd of December 2022. @iyer.anirudh @aanandlrai #BhushanKumar @jaideepahlawat #KrishanKumar @neeraj.yadav911 #Kanupriya @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shivchanana @cypplofficial." The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Earlier, Ayushmann had spoken about the film and said, "I absolutely loved the script of An Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for." Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana also has Anek in his kitty which is directed by . It is expected to hit the theatres on May 27. Ayushmann Khurrana also has Doctor G in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently compeleted 10 years in the film industry. His film Vicky Donor that also starred Annu Kapoor and turned 10 years. One can definitely say that Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way since then and has become a favourite of filmmakers.