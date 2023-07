A lot of old videos of Bollywood celebrities are resurfacing on the web. The latest one is that of Jaya Bachchan. She has been one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. The ace actress appeared in many films that became box-office hits. In the 80s, she was the top actress in town. Jaya Bachchan is also one of the most outspoken ones. Often her videos of schooling the paparazzi go viral on social media. But this time, an old video of her talking about how she picked up films that were not in sync with the norm. Netizens are now comparing her to Kangana Ranaut. Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda get papped together; rumoured couple enjoy a mid-week movie date [WATCH VIDEO]

Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Kangana Ranaut

Jaya Bachchan gets compared to Kangana Ranaut

As the video got shared on Reddit, quite a few users said that she looked like Kangana Ranaut. Many agreed with it too. A comment read, "Ngl she looks like kangu here." Other wrote, "Now that you have said it. I can't unsee it." One even commented that her demeanor in the video is much different from what it is today. Jaya Bachchan is now making a comeback to films and she will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rani Aur Prem Kii Kahaani. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and others.

