Shoaib Malik made headlines after he announced his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on his Instagram account amid divorce news with wife Sania Mirza. It has been claimed that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik parted ways a few months ago and the former Indian tennis player took Khula from him. Shoaib Malik who is being strongly bashed for getting married to Sana Javed was reportedly having an extramarital affair with her. And this old video of them is going viral on the internet amid their marriage. This old video shows Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed coming together for a Pakistani show where they are seen flirting with each other, this video is from 2021 and the netizens highlight extramarital affair. Also Read - Sania Mirza drops her FIRST picture after Shoaib Malik's third marriage with Sana Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - This is how Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan is helping her cope up amid the divorce with Shoaib Malik

Watch the video of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed flirting with each other in this old clip from 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᵐʸᶻᵃ ? (@bymmyza)

The video shows both Shoaib and Sana being extremely flirtatious with each other despite being married to their respective spouses. The internet is strongly bashing Shoaib and Sana over cheating their partners and there are several comments that claim the whole of Pakistan is in support of Sania Mirza. Also Read - Sana Javed shares unseen picture with Shoaib Malik from their wedding; netizens call out the couple in comments

Trending Now

Sania Mirza has maintained her dignified silence in her divorce. Her family shared a statement requesting privacy. The former tennis player is right now focusing on her work and fans are lauding her for being so dignified in her relationship and otherwise. In her statement shared by family, she even wished well to Shoaib for his future and fans lauded her for being so brave. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania".