Anaconda early X review: Did Paul Rudd, Jack Black starrer impress the audience? Netizens call it ‘Knowingly silly and…’

Anaconda early X review: Paul Rudd and Jack Black starrer movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Here is what netizens say about the film.

Anaconda early X review: Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer action comedy movie is slated to be released in theatres on December 25, 2025. Ahead of the release, the film has been buzzing on the internet with good reviews. Some called it a fun comedy movie, while others said that the film was a big surprise for them. Netizens who already watched the film in early shows have appreciated the actors’ performances. If you are also planning to catch the movie in theatres on the opening day, then do check out the tweets beforehand to get a clearer idea about the film.

Anaconda early X review

A user wrote, “ANACONDA (2025) is knowingly silly and ridiculous, but some of the comedy bits hit so hard. Truly outrageous moments that had the theater rolling. A fun comedy in theaters!”

Another tweeted, “Anaconda is a silly high-concept lark that knows exactly how goofy it is and plays it like free jazz. Self-referential winks, ridiculous set-pieces, and, surprisingly, real heart. Paul Rudd and Jack Black nail the mood… but Steve Zahn steals the snake. #AnacondaMovie.”

Anaconda is a silly high-concept lark that knows exactly how goofy it is and plays it like free jazz. Self-referential winks, ridiculous set-pieces, and, surprisingly, real heart. Paul Rudd and Jack Black nail the mood… but Steve Zahn steals the snake. #AnacondaMovie pic.twitter.com/yjXJ7QgSlB — Kent Youngblood (@Kent_Youngblood) December 23, 2025

A netizen wrote, “#Anaconda Actually surprised me a little. While it’s definitely goofy the film is more sincere than I expected. It’s packed w/ heart, enjoyable characters, & humor that had me wheezing! The meta elements go slightly overboard but it worked as a fun parody of IP reboots.”

#Anaconda Actually surprised me a little. While it’s definitely goofy the film is more sincere than I expected. It’s packed w/ heart, enjoyable characters, & humor that had me wheezing! The meta elements go slightly overboard but it worked as a fun parody of IP reboots??? pic.twitter.com/CzYfYBQpXu — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) December 18, 2025

A tweet read, “Oh man, The #Anacondamovie is comedically unhinged and holds nothing back for the laughs. What starts as a surprisingly soft, almost sincere tale about dreamers quickly mutates into an over-the-top good time that knows exactly what it is. Packed with gags, jump scares, and wild surprises, #JackBlack and #PaulRudd go all in, delivering a chaotic blast that genuinely shows Hollywood how to reboot an IP the right way. #wearecritix.”

Oh man, The #Anacondamovie is comedically unhinged and holds nothing back for the laughs. What starts as a surprisingly soft, almost sincere tale about dreamers quickly mutates into an over-the-top good time that knows exactly what it is. Packed with gags, jump scares, and wild… pic.twitter.com/eOo34z7Fln — Klepcx (@Klepcx) December 18, 2025

A user mentioned, “I thought the #AnacondaMovie was delightful. It’s got a stacked cast with real acting chops but delivers a silly and fun time reminiscent of stoner comedies from the early 2000s. I would absolutely watch it again and you can’t beat a 1 hour 40 minute runtime!”

I thought the #AnacondaMovie was delightful. It’s got a stacked cast with real acting chops but delivers a silly and fun time reminiscent of stoner comedies from the early 2000s. I would absolutely watch it again and you can’t beat a 1 hour 40 minute runtime! pic.twitter.com/u2NUVlMwin — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) December 18, 2025

About Anaconda

The movie is about four childhood friends Doug, Griff, Kenny, and Claire, who seek to capture their youth. They travel to the Amazon to film an amateur remake of the 1997 film Anaconda. However, when their project begins a real giant anaconda emerges. This turned into the light-hearted shoot to a perilous fight to stay alive. Anaconda stars Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello and Steve Zahn in key roles. It has been directed by Tom Gormican.

