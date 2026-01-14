Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Naveen Polishetty hold strong against Prabhas’ The Raja Saab wave?

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection Day 1: Naveen Polishetty starrer Telugu movie has earned a moderate collection. Here is how much the film earned till now.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection Day 1: Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Telugu movie released in theatres on January 14. The film opened with mixed reviews from the audience and critics. As of now, Anaganga Oka Raju has earned a moderate collection until now and is expected to show growth by the night shows. The film faced a box office clash with Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, which already earned Rs 119.4 crore in just 4 days of release. It would be interesting to see if the movie can beat the box office collection of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab. As of now, it seems difficult for the film to have such collection.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned Rs 3.41 crore on day 1 (till 7 pm). The film had an overall 54.64 per cent Telugu occupancy on Wednesday. It had 37.82 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 57.07 per cent in the afternoon shows and 69.03 per cent in the evening shows.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crores.

About Anaganaga Oka Raju

The movie is about a man named Raju, who meets a spirited girl named Charulatha, which triggers a delightful series of events. Raju and Charulatha unfold at a grand wedding in this humorous family festival entertainer. Anaganaga Oka Raju stars Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Nag Raj Kottu, Saanve Megghana and Naveen Polishetty in key roles. The film has been written by Kalyan Shankar and directed by Maari. Anaganaga Oka Raju has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

While talking about Anaganaga Oka Raju, Meenakshi told The Indian Express, “I play Charulatha, a pampered 'daddy’s princess' who’s a rich, spoiled kid. She’s innocent and cute, not dumb, but quite naïve. This role is the complete opposite of who I am in real life. I’m a very rational, practical person, while Charulatha is emotional and sensitive. It’s challenging, but also a fun experience to play this character. In Anaganaga Oka Raju, however, it’s all about comedy. This is the first time I’m doing such a role. I observed the behavior of my friends back in college, and I used that as inspiration for this role.”

