ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to watch Naveen Polishetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary’s ...

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to watch Naveen Polishetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary’s rom-com drama

The story of Anaganaga Oka Raju follows a clever man who develops modern life solutions to achieve his goal of finding a perfect wife. Here's where you can watch it online.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 11, 2026 9:32 AM IST

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to watch Naveen Polishetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary’s rom-com drama

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: Anaganaga Oka Raju, a Telugu romantic comedy, made its OTT release after its theatrical run earlier this year. The film, which was directed by Maari and starred Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, which was also the Sankranthi festival season. The film was co-produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with support from producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

The story of Anaganaga Oka Raju follows a clever man who develops modern life solutions to achieve his goal of finding a perfect wife. The character's decision-making process becomes complicated when he experiences love and family relationships, which he must assess after his plans start to succeed.

TRENDING NOW

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: When and where to watch?

Anaganaga Oka Raju is now streaming on Netflix from February 11. The film is available in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, broadening its appeal beyond its initial theatrical release. This multi-language release is expected to make the film available to a larger audience in various regions.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Anaganaga Oka Raju Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Anaganaga Oka Raju Cast Anaganaga Oka Raju On Netflix Anaganaga Oka Raju Ott Anaganaga Oka Raju Ott Release