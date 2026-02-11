Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to watch Naveen Polishetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary’s rom-com drama

The story of Anaganaga Oka Raju follows a clever man who develops modern life solutions to achieve his goal of finding a perfect wife. Here's where you can watch it online.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: Anaganaga Oka Raju, a Telugu romantic comedy, made its OTT release after its theatrical run earlier this year. The film, which was directed by Maari and starred Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released in theatres on January 14, 2026, which was also the Sankranthi festival season. The film was co-produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with support from producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

The story of Anaganaga Oka Raju follows a clever man who develops modern life solutions to achieve his goal of finding a perfect wife. The character's decision-making process becomes complicated when he experiences love and family relationships, which he must assess after his plans start to succeed.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT: When and where to watch?

Anaganaga Oka Raju is now streaming on Netflix from February 11. The film is available in a variety of languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, broadening its appeal beyond its initial theatrical release. This multi-language release is expected to make the film available to a larger audience in various regions.

