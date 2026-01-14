Anaganaga Oka Raju X review: Netizens laud Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Telugu movie, call it ‘Fun…’

Anaganaga Oka Raju X review: Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Before you plan to watch the film, then do check out the Twitter reactions here.

Anaganaga Oka Raju X review: Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Telugu romantic comedy thriller movie has finally hit the silver screens today. The film is set against the backdrop of Gaurapuram, where a charming and unpredictable man, Raju, crosses paths with spirited Charulatha, sparking a fun-filled chain of events. It shows a chaotic yet fun grand wedding. The movie also stars Nag Raj Kottu and Saanve Megghana in pivotal roles. The film has been creating huge hype on social media ever since it was released. Now, as the movie hit the screen, the film has been receiving mainly positive reviews from the audience so far.

As per the early reviews, Naveen Polishetty’s performance has been highly appreciated by the audience. Netizens have loved the comedy timing of the film and appreciated it. Some are satisfied with the content and while other thinks the comedy has worked in favour. If you are also aiming to watch the movie in theatres soon, then do check out the reviews here.

Anaganaga Oka Raju X reviews

A user wrote, “Just finished watching Anaganaga Oka Raju in Dallas — truly loved the movie, Mr. Raju garu. Hearty congratulations to the outstanding BRILLIANT PERFORMER Polishetty garu.”

Just finished watching Anaganaga Oka Raju in Dallas — truly loved the movie, Mr. Raju garu. Hearty congratulations to the outstanding BRILLIANT PERFORMER Polishetty garu ?✨@NaveenPolishety #anaganagaokaraaju pic.twitter.com/qW7SXrvTSB — It’s me (@AkhilSunkara1) January 14, 2026

Another wrote, “#AnaganagaOkaRaju doesn’t aim for greatness—it aims for laughs, lands enough of them, and goes home satisfied.”

A tweet read, “Anaganaga Oka Raju- fun entertainer with some drags. The comedy works very well especially the ghost segment in the second half. The songs and bgms are all good as well. Overall good entertainer, the random drags could’ve been avoided. 3.5/5.”

Anaganaga Oka Raju- fun entertainer with some drags. The comedy works very well especially the ghost segment in the second half. The songs and bgms are all good as well. Overall good entertainer, the random drags could’ve been avoided. 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/GjTiQZv3gN — Manu Suthan (@ManuSuthan1) January 14, 2026

Another user wrote, “Anaganaga Oka Raju is a fresh, fun and hilarious mixing political sarcasm with cheeky takes on caste and a sweet cute romance. @NaveenPolishety 's natural, spontaneous comedy makes it effortlessly entertaining, while the idea of a king who gives away his wealth for the people adds a simple but touching message. Special mention to the costume stylist of #NaveenPolishetty, we keep seeing him in thematic outfits, even that Goa costume was fun . I don’t know about these stardoms and numbers, but I truly love and support good cinema with a good storytelling . I have expectations from Naveen Polishetty, and he keeps exceeding them every time, especially mentioning here, I was ROFL in the second half, during the deepam-poster-scene . Last pre-fight dialogue by Naveen reminded of #AkkineniNagarjuna and #Meena movie President Gari Pellam @Meenakshiioffl gave such a cute and innocent performance required for her character . @MickeyJMeyer music was fun. I was vibing for the bgm also. Sankranti winner #AnaganagaOkaRaju @vamsi84 Congratulations.”

Anaganaga Oka Raju is a fresh, fun and hilarious mixing political sarcasm with cheeky takes on caste and a sweet cute romance. @NaveenPolishety's natural, spontaneous comedy makes it effortlessly entertaining, while the idea of a king who gives away his wealth for the people adds… pic.twitter.com/vjwsDzV1oY — Kausalya Suharika R (@KausalyaSuhari1) January 14, 2026

Another tweet read, “#AnaganagaOkaRaju — strictly below-average stuff Only saving grace of #AOR: #NaveenPolishetty Solid comedy timing & screen presence Vamsi’s cheap tactics loading… Cooked-up reviews & fake numbers spreading like wildfire End of the day — #AOR is a big disappointment.”

About Anaganaga Oka Raju

The movie has been directed by Maari and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Mickey J Meyer and Thaman S are the music directors of the film. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

