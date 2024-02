Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: The biggest event of the year is certainly that of Ambani's and Merchant's. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got engaged last year in January, are all set to take the nuptial vows this year. The pre-wedding celebrations will be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and currently, the entire family is busy preparing for the ceremonies. While a lot of details have already been revealed about the pre-wedding, we are here to share interesting updates about the wedding. According to recent updates, Ambani's, along with the pre-wedding festivities, have also started preparing for the D-day. Check out the details about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding below. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: All the international artists that have performed at Ambani functions over the years

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple to get married in July?

An official fan page of the Ambani's has shared that the wedding will most likely take place in July 2024. It goes without saying that the marriage will be a massive event. As per the reports, Ambani has already hired a renowned team of people who will be overlooking decor, food, and other important details. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been hired to lead the entire event and manage the staff. The same fan page also shared that the pre-wedding festivities will most likely continue throughout the entire month of March and the main wedding will be held in July 2024. As of now, the speculated dates for the wedding are July 10, 11, and 12. Unlike the pre-wedding festivities, the marriage will take place in Mumbai. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to perform with Akash Ambani? Couple rehearse in Jamnagar

Nita Ambani has already reached Jamnagar, Gujarat, where she is seen attending the guests and the staff. The pre-wedding celebration is also going to be one helluva celebration as artists like Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and others are scheduled to grace the occasion. Even the who's who of Bollywood will be attending the pre wedding celebration. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were already spotted at the pre-wedding festivities venue rehearsing for their respective dance performances. The pre-wedding festivities will start from early March, which will apparently include functions like the Sangeet ceremony, cocktail party, and other celebrations.