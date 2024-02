Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: The pre-marriage festivities of the business tycoon's children are in full swing. Currently, the entire country is talking about how grand the pre-wedding and wedding functions will be, considering the last two weddings of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta were such extravagant affairs. As of now, the Ambanis and Merchants are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, gearing up for the pre-wedding festivities, which are all set to start from early March. Recently, Nita Ambani, along with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, visited the venue to see the arrangements. Check out the picture below. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple to get married on THIS date; Manish Malhotra to manage the extravagant affair

Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

In the picture below, you can witness how Nita Ambani, who is looking extremely beautiful in a pink saree, is having a conversation with the staff. Nita knows the pressure and the hard work the artisans are putting in to make sure the pre-marriage celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be remembered for years. Nita meets the staff and expresses gratitude for working so tirelessly. Shloka Mehta, too, like a perfect sister-in-law, is minutely observing all the details about the preparations. She has been actively looking into each and every detail about the functions and is trying her best to make everything look perfect for her brother-in-law's big day. She was accompanied by her husband, Akash, and soon-to-be-groom, Anant. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform at the sangeet ceremony?

The pre-wedding festivities will start from early March 2024, around the 2nd or 3rd. It is speculated that the celebrations will more or less go on till the entire month of March. The wedding is speculated to be held in Mumbai in the month of July. As of now, July 10, 11, and 12 are said to be the dates when the wedding rituals will take place. Manish Malhotra is said to be closely monitoring the entire event. A special team has been hired by both families who will handle the decor and food department. Celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and others are speculated to perform at the pre-wedding festivities. Around 1200 people are rumored to attend the pre-marriage celebration.