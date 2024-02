Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: The biggest and most anticipated wedding of the year is certainly that of the Ambani's and the Merchant's. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to take the nuptial vows this year. Preparation for the pre-wedding festivities has already begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, and other family members are often seen visiting and monitoring the event. However, although the wedding is going to be held on a grand scale, recently it is revealed that both the families have made sure to do something for the less privileged people through this wedding. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements like a perfect Bhabhi; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

According to recent reports in the media, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will have wedding gifts which will include candles. These candles will be made by visually impaired artisans based in Mahabaleshwar. The candles will be prepared by the competent team of Sunrise Candles where visually impaired people work. Founded by Dr. Bhavesh Bhati in 1994, Sunrise Candles has provided employment to close to 10,000+ visually impaired individuals, where they have been trained to work and become financially self-independent. Check out a small glimpse of Sunrise Candles below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunrise Candles (@sunrisecandles)

This is certainly a thoughtful gesture by the business families, which is also getting applauded on social media. Prior to Ambani's and Merchant's event, celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Juhi Chawla, and others have been seen supporting the Sunrise Candle team.

Talking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, the pre-wedding festivities will start from the first week of March. Artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh are speculated to perform at the pre-wedding celebration. The wedding is speculated to take place in July at Ambani's Mumbai bungalow. As of now, both families are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and gearing up for their wedding festivities. It is being said that prominent stars from Bollywood will be gracing the grand affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are said to be the confirmed names at the pre-wedding festivities, as the duo were also spotted rehearsing for dance a few weeks before at the pre-wedding venue