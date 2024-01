Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot! After a long and much-awaited wait, the couple is finally getting married. They have been in a relationship for a considerable amount of time and got engaged in January 2023. The Ambani's and the Merchant'ss have recently announced that the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pre-wedding invite is already creating waves on social media. Take a look at it below.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are all set to take place from March 1st to 3rd, 2024, at the extravagant Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrations are going to be a grand affair, which can be confirmed by the official pre-wedding invite. The details regarding the functions and the guest list are yet to be revealed, but it's ceratianly going to be a three-day extravaganza. Also Read - Radhika Merchant is elegance personified like Nita Ambani in a floral saree at a wedding function [Unseen Pics]

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: A look at their love story

Although not much is known about the love story of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, several speculations suggest that the two have known each other since childhood. They have been family friends since they were kids. In 2018, the couple shared their first picture together, which went viral, and speculation about their love affair started from there. Although Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially announced their engagement in January 2023, it has been said that the duo were already engaged a few years back in a private engagement ceremony. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani trusts bahu Shloka Mehta more than Akash Ambani? Tycoon's son makes hilarious confession

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, who are also billionaires just like the Ambani's. Viren is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Radhika Merchant is a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. Radhika Merchant has trained in Bharatnatyam for about 8 long years and had her Arangetram ceremony in June 2022 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Also Read - Raha Kapoor’s first birthday bash: Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her daughter with an adorable wish