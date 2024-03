The Cocktail Bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will start in a while. The highlight is the performance by Rihanna for the would-be couple. As per reports, she has charged Rs 52 crores for the function. The whole of Bollywood will soon head for the bash. Ranveer Singh has shared the look of Deepika Padukone and his for the evening. The actress has gone for a classic black dress with a matching bow for her head. It will instantly remind fans of Audrey Hepburn. She teamed the dress with an emerald necklace and teardrop earrings and a red lip. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Saina Nehwal gives a tour of where guests will stay during the event [UNMISSABLE Video]

Fans go gaga over Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's look

Ranveer Singh has worn something similar to what he did for the Tiffany event in New York. He has donned a white suit with diamond studs and glares. We can see that he cannot take his eyes off Deepika Padukone and neither can we. She is looking breath-taking. Netizens are discussing how both of them have a wonderful pregnancy glow on them. The Cocktail Bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are being attended by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and the Dubai Prince. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pictures of Ambani's ancestral home in Gujarat

Couple wore white at the airport as they left for Jamnagar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left yesterday. Both of them were twinning in white at the airport. The colour has a special significance in their relationship as per fans. We remember how she wore a white saree at one of her receptions in Mumbai. Fans also remembered that they twinned in white at the screening of Padmaavat. Shah Rukh Khan and family also reached the venue yesterday. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor left even earlier as the couple will be performing at one of the functions with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Also Read - Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding: THIS VIRAL reel of to-be bride and groom will make you go ROFL

Well, the couple looks smashing. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan are also making heads turn with their fashion quotient. She is wearing a dress by Alexander McQueen for the special day.