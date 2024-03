Everyone has been keeping track of the festivities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding to have a look at Rihanna's first performance in India. After the drone show, she has finally come on stage. Rihanna has performed songs like BBHMM, Consideration so far. The lady has worn a green gown with a jacket for her show. India netizens are shocked knowing that she has been paid anything between Rs 52 to 75 crores for a 45 minute performance. People had earlier dismissed it as a rumour, but now she is indeed here. Here are the first visuals of Rihanna performing at the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Rihanna creates frenzy on social media

The songstress is performing live before an audience that has names like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince of Dubai and other top Indian industrialists. The whole of Bollywood is at Jamnagar for the festivities. Take a look at the reactions from netizens...

She don’t even try… OH RIHANNA… pic.twitter.com/Z05bSxmzv1 — PRONIKAA ꜰᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@PRONIKAA) March 1, 2024

Rihanna singing bitch better have my money at Ambani's wedding ? — Tanaya (@t_anaya13) March 1, 2024

RIHANNA REBOLANDO PROS INDIANOS AO SOM DE ‘POUR IT UP’ . Que ódio! pic.twitter.com/tO9eTK20GD — FEИTY (@augussxto) March 1, 2024

.@rihanna is now performing the Super Bowl remix of "Rude Boy". — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 1, 2024

Rihanna cantando Consideration no casamento bilionário! pic.twitter.com/WaZIX9LJvW — rihanna.com.br ⚓️ (@RihannaNoBrasil) March 1, 2024

Rihanna performing in India ?? pic.twitter.com/KaP9J3Dl17 — YSLᴺᴹ (@YSLBARBIANA) March 1, 2024

Rihanna performing « B*tch Better Have My Money » in India. ?? pic.twitter.com/sv6gMMrf3i — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) March 1, 2024

ELA COLOCANDO A VERSAO RUDE BOY COM FUNK PROS INDIANOS TE AMO MAMÃE RIHANNA — ؘ (@sinksdate) March 1, 2024

Rihanna who is from Barbados is one of the top global musicians. For the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, they had flown down Beyonce. This time it is the queen of R&B.