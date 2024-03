When netizens did not see the Bachchan family on the first two days of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar, they wondered what was wrong. Yesterday, afternoon the Bachchan family flew down to the city. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived together. For the evening function, the mother and daughter duo wore lehengas in ivory colour. It looks like they chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla or Manish Malhotra for the event. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans were happy to see her ditch the anarkali, it is Aaradhya Bachchan who has surprised one and all. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Deepika Padukone aces the retro glam Hollywood look leaving Ranveer Singh transfixed

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Aaradhya Bachchan catches netizens by surprise

The young lady looked as tall as her mother in the clip. Everyone is talking about how she has got her dad and grandfather's height. The Bachchan genes are dominant in Aaradhya. But without the bangs, netizens said she looked just like her mamma Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As we know, the mother and daughter duo are best friends. The clip of them vibing to the music has melted the hearts of netizens. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shloka Mehta inspects the arrangements like a perfect Bhabhi; Nita Ambani arrives at the venue

Look at my two girls ? they look so beautiful ? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/hDE73iuXzQ — AISHWARYA RAI ? (@my_aishwarya) March 3, 2024

I’ve told you that my lil girl gonna do the serve ❤️ She looks stunning and so her mom ? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #aaradhyabachchan pic.twitter.com/ZGofpe11ew — AISHWARYA RAI ? (@my_aishwarya) March 3, 2024

Aaradhya Bachchan and her bangs have been discussed a lot on social media. Redditors even joked that it took the Rs 1,000 crores Ambani wedding for Aaradhya Bachchan to get a new hair cut. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple to get married on THIS date; Manish Malhotra to manage the extravagant affair

Trending Now

Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan returned home late at night. They had left Mumbai all dressed for the function. The sight of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya was what all fans were waiting for. We just hope the diva announces new movies soon.