Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are the talk of the town. They have been celebrating their union in Jamnagar in the presence of their family and friends. A lot is happening in Jamnagar and all the Bollywood stars are present there. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the list doesn't end. Everyone is in Jamnagar and is celebrating with the Ambanis.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are also a part of the celebration. They are reportedly dating and many of their appearances together have sparked these rumours. The two have never confirmed these reports but are seen going on vacations together.

Aditya Roy Kapur holds rumoured GF Ananya close in a picture

Now, a picture of the couple has gone viral from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Aditya and Ananya are seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor. However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Aditya holding Ananya close while Ranbir shows a thumbs up. The smiles on their faces win hearts.

Seeing this picture, many fans have written that they are waiting to see them married. People are loving this jodi. One of the users on Instagram wrote, "Canttt wait to see them getting married." Another user wrote, "The hand says look she is mine and all mine."

Talking about the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika and Anant, apart from Bollywood stars, cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Keiran Pollard, DJ Bravo, Zaheer Khan and others have also arrived for the party. International stars like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna and others have also been a part of this happy event.