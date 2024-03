Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are happening in Jamnagar. The Ambanis had organized a grand three-day event in Jamnagar for the couple. It was no less than a big Bollywood movie. Yes, almost whole of the Bollywood was present. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others have been a part of the celebration organised by the Ambanis. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about getting legal notice for doing intimate scenes in her films [Watch]

The Bachchan family groove to the dhol beats

However, everyone had been missing the Bachchan family. However, today, on the third day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan reached Jamnagar.

People have been waiting to see their video and now finally the videos are here. Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen happily grooving to the dhol beats and their daughter Aaradhya joint in. The video is going viral and people are loving the happy family.

Take a look at the video here:

Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding

The Ambanis have organised a huge event and not just the Bollywood celebrities, many cricketers, international stars were also present for the event.

Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh performed for the Ambanis and now we might also see Arijit Singh performing. Today, is the last day of the event.

Yesterday, we saw some emotional moments happening in the event when Anant and Radhika spoke about their families. Anant shared how he faced so many health issues but his parents supported him. Mukesh Ambani got emotional as Anant spoke. Radhika also left everyone emotional.

She thanked Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta for being her support. She also thanked her sister and mother. She also had a beautiful speech for her father and for Mukesh Ambani.