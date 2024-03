Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are ruling the headlines. The Ambani family has organised for a massive three-day event for the guests. Some of the biggest names from across the globe are currently in Jamnagar attending the functions. From a performance by Rihanna to dandiya night, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding events are full of entertainment. Bollywood stars too are a part of the events. Khans to Bachchans and Kapoors, almost half of the industry is in Jamnagar. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared some candid pictures from the event and her photo with Ranbir Kapoor is the best of all. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look the cutest in matching outfits [Watch unseen video]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's perfect jodi pic is just fab

For the sangeet night, Alia Bhatt dressed into a gorgeous Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. The lehenga had a gold embroidery with sequins. The handmade Kuran lace added to the charm. The lehenga was paired with matching blouse and a heavily embroidered dupatta. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand wore a blue sherwani with heavy work on it. Ranbir and Alia's happy picture has caught everyone's attention and fans are going all gaga over it. One of the comments on the photo read, "Pyaar ka rang chadha hai." Another comment read, "Such a beautiful couple." There's another picture that has Ranbir and Alia running for performance. Apart from a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and a few solos, Alia Bhatt also shared a picture that sees her with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Top moments that prove Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani are the best saas-sasur ever

Prior to this, a video of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor went viral on social media. Netizens could not get over how cute the mother-daughter duo looked as they wore matching outfits. A picture of Raha Kapoor playing in a park in Jamnagar had also gone viral on the first day. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs catch up and turn it a starriest affair

The three-day event will come to an end today. We are awaiting the new pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Stay tuned.