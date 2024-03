Tonight is the last night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. And tonight too, several performances have been lined up. These are not dance performances but musical performances by top musicians from India. After Rihanna, another international musician landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat. We are talking about Akon. Let's have a look at what all is in store for tonight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding.

Catch up on the latest entertainment news updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh cutely teaches Deepika Padukone Dandiya steps; check out soon-to-be mom's adorable reaction

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Here's who all will perform tonight!

The itinerary from tonight's event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding has been leaked online. The guests would have gotten to enjoy the Tusker Trial at Gajvan. They would have enjoyed a relaxing brunch alongside the gentle giants at Vantara. At 6 pm, the guests were to enjoy the Hastakshar at Valley of Gods wherein they would celebrate the promise of love. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan dance to Naatu Naatu; netizens call them 'legends'

It is supposed to be followed by a Maha Aarti. After the aarti, the guests can enjoy another scrumptious meal under the starry sky. With that, they will get to enjoy the performances of Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Lucky Ali and Neeti Mohan. There is also an after-party happening. The guests will get to dance away with Akon, Sukhbir and Harrdy Sandhu. Have a look at the itinerary here: Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs catch up and turn it a starriest affair

Trending Now

Today its Pritam and bollywood playback singers plus Akon? pic.twitter.com/cnlpWxlW60 — Jainil (@jainilism) March 3, 2024

Watch this video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant here:

Talking about the event, the location holds a special place in the Ambanis and Radhika and Anant's lives. While Nita Ambani set up the township there, Mukesh Ambani set up the refinery. And now, Anant has set up a rescue centre called Vantara. Nita Ambani reveals that Anant himself designed Vantara's infra. He also learned designing for the same. Nita felt super proud in announcing that Anant has been thus carrying forward their legacy in giving back to the place where it all began. For the unversed, Jamnagar is the birthplace of Kokilaben Ambani.

Talking about why this place is special for Anant and Radhika. Well, during the lockdown, they both were locked down in their home in Jamnagar. It brought them closer than ever. Moreover, they spent their childhood in Jamnagar as well. What a wonderful way to celebrate their union, no?