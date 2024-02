Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: It's an Ambani bash, which means get ready to be surprised for one of the biggest and grandest events of the year. We all are certainly ready for the entire Bollywood to mark their presence at the pre-wedding festivities and on the D-day. It also goes without saying that a number of international dignitaries will attend the bash. However, do you know this time the list of international personalities who will be attending the ceremony is quite huge, and we cannot wait for the pre-wedding festivities to begin to see all of the international dignitaries immerse themselves in the rich culture and tradition of India. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Shloka Mehta stuns in a Jaipuri pink lehenga with intricate embroidery; netizens say 'Exquisite'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Wedding: Bride proves that coffee brings extra joy on every occasion; Nita Ambani orders scarves for ethnic Gujarati touch

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and more International celebs on the guestlist

The invitations for pre-wedding festivities have already been sent out, and currently Ambanis and Merchants are completely engrossed in prepping for the pre-wedding festivities. According to a report in Economic Times, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan amongst others will be attending the pre festive occasion. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: The bride-to-be looks like a vision in a Anamika Khanna lehenga for the first ceremony

Trending Now

The pre-wedding festivities will take place in the first week of March in Gujarat. Currently, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen giving their frequent visits where the pre-wedding festivities will start. Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony has already taken place a few days back where Radhika Merchant was seen enjoying the festivities.

Talking about Bollywood, as of now, there's no list out indicating who will be attending the pre-wedding festivities. However, Ranbir Kapoor along with wife Alia Bhatt will certainly be a part of the ceremony as Ranbir shares a close bond with Mukesh Ambani's sons. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan - will also most likely attend the ceremonies as the trio have always marked their presence at most of the Ambani's functions.