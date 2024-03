Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant are celebrating their union in Jamnagar, Gujarat, a place which is very close to them both. Radhika Merchant revealed that they both grew up in Jamnagar. And now, they have brought everyone down to Jamnagar, that is, Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to name a few. The Ambani family enthralled everyone with their performances too. Let's check out the performance videos below. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Cocktail Bash: Deepika Padukone aces the retro glam Hollywood look leaving Ranveer Singh transfixed

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani groove to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and other celebs dancing to Bollywood chartbusters are going viral. Well, not just Bollywood celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also performed at their pre-wedding. A video has surfaced wherein we see Radhika and Anant grooving to Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche song. It's good to see the lovebirds enjoying their pre-wedding to such a grand level. Radhika and Anant are very overwhelmed with so many people joining their celebrations. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Saina Nehwal gives a tour of where guests will stay during the event [UNMISSABLE Video]

Watch the video here:

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dance together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Nita Ambani's love for dance is well-known. The businesswoman grooved to Alia Bhatt's song, Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank. She was then joined by her daughter, Isha Ambani on stage. And they continued to perform on Ghar More Pardesiya. The mother-daughter duo were ever so graceful. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Inside pictures of Ambani's ancestral home in Gujarat

Watch the video of Nita and Isha Ambani here:

Watch the video of Alia, Raha at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding here:

Talking about the performances, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan grooved to Naatu Naatu and Ram Charan joined them. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh grooved on Gallan Goodiyan. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani grooved on Kesariya. The videos of the same are viral on social media. Diljit Dosanjh also performed at the pre-wedding and set the night and the stage ablaze with his songs.