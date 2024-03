Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married. Before their wedding, the two have gathered in Jamnagar with their families to celebrate their union. Jamnagar holds a special place in their hearts and they have a three day grand event in Jamnagar. Many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rani Mukerji, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others have reached Jamnagar to celebrate the union of Radhika and Anant. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding updates: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani go desi, pose with the couple in new photos

BollywoodLife.com is now on WhatsApp and brings you the latest entertainment news updates at your fingertips. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy quality time with daughter Raha; pic goes viral

International celebrities like Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and others have also arrived for the grand events. Many national and international cricketers have also joint the Ambanis in the celebration. During this event, Radhika and Anant poured their hearts out about their families. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo; Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan scream royalty and more [VIEW INSIDE PICS]

Trending Now

Radhika's heart-touching words for Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani

Radhika gave a heart-touching speech for the women in their lives. She started her speech by thanking everyone for coming to celebrate their union from around the world. She said that when she and Anant decided to get married, they wanted to celebrate Jamnagar which is very close to their hearts.

She then praised her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani for organising such an amazing event. She said she had no idea what the events would be and she was surprised by the grand events that happened under Nita Ambani's guidance. She also shared that many people asked if all this is normal and she shared that when one has a mother-in-law like Nita aunty, everything is possible.

She said that she and Anant are lucky to have amazing women in their lives as influencers. She praised Nita Ambani and said that she can move heaven and earth for her children. She then went on to praise Isha Ambani and called her their fierce protector.

She also showered love on Shloka Mehta and said that she would have been completely lost without her. Radhika also spoke about her sister Anjali Merchant. She spoke about her mother in the cutest way.

Radhika showers love on father-in-law Mukesh Ambani

Radhika then went on to speak about the men in her family. She started with father and praised him for motivating the three women in his family. She said that the example he has set as a father and husband has shaped her life in many ways.

She then spoke about her brothers and then spoke about her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani. She called him a father figure in her life and thanked him for being a strong pillar in their relationship. Mukesh Ambani was left in tears post her speech.

Radhika then spoke about how their relationship has shaped up in Jamnagar. She said they grew up in Jamnagar and they fell in love in Jamnagar. She further spoke about how they were in Jamnagar during the lockdown.

Check this video here:

She further spoke about Anant Ambani's project, Vantara and praised him for his dedication.