Everyone is talking about Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, Jamnagar, Bollywood celebs attending the grand three-day event and more. Today on day 2, it was Mela Rouge, an event that celebrates desi romance. Loads of Bollywood celeb pictures and videos have surfaced online. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs are seen at the event, enjoying themselves and looking surreal.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal meet Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a whitish lehenga. She is complimented well by Vicky in a black embellished sherwani. They met Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and David Dhawan at the venue. Janhvi wore a red saree and Shikhar wore a contrasting outfit in black. Janhvi is rumoured to be dating Shikhar. It is a starry night indeed.

Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt meet and greet at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

There is another video which is going viral online. Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra is seen in a red sherwani. He meets Ranbir Kapoor in the black bandh gala, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt interacting with each other. We also see Kiran Rao in the frame behind. To see so many stars under one sky is only what Ambani can do, right?

Check out the video here:

Watch this video from the Ambani event here:

More Indian and international celebs, political figures, inspirations, cricketers, singers, artists, etc are in Jamnagar enjoying the joyous union of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. This pre-wedding function has brought together so many celebs under one roof. They all have gotten a chance to just have some fun, eat scrumptious food and enjoy the three days.