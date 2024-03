Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their union with their families in Jamnagar. The Ambanis have organised a huge three day pre-wedding event in Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika. Many big celebrities from Bollywood are a part of this celebration. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and others were seen singing and dancing at the bash. International stars like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Adam Blackstone were also present. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt look the cutest in matching outfits [Watch unseen video]

Many popular cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, DJ Bravo, Keiran Pollard and others also attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. Diljit Dosanjh was present yesterday and he sang some hit songs. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs catch up and turn it a starriest affair

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan dance on Diljit's songs

However, the best part was Diljit Dosanjh making Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan dance together on his songs. The video has gone viral and fans are loving the father-daughter duo's performance. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Navya Nanda were also on the stage.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have been no less than a blockbuster movie. So many stars and the events have been well planned by Nita Ambani. Yesterday, we also saw the Ambanis and Merchants getting emotional as Anant and Radhika gave speeches for their families.

The two of them shared emotional things about each other and also about their families. Mukesh Ambani was in tears as Anant spoke about his health issues and how his family supported him.

Radhika also shared a special message for Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani. She also spoke about her sister, Anjali Merchant and mother.

Today also, we will get to see another event happening and now, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arijit Singh have also reached Jamnagar.